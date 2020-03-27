Menu
The scene of a serious crash involving a police car at Mapleton last night. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
News

One feared dead in smash with police car

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Mar 2020 5:24 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
A MOTORIST is feared dead and a police officer seriously injured after a serious crash involving a police car in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

The two-vehicle collision happened just after 8pm on Obi Obi Rd at Mapleton.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were called to assist following reports a person was trapped in the other car and feared dead.

 

 

A rescue helicopter attended the scene and transported a police officer to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries.

The spokeswoman said one of the vehicles was reportedly emitting smoke, which had since been brought under control by firefighters.

There was reportedly one occupant in each vehicle.

Police Ethical Standards Command is investigating.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as One feared dead in smash with police car

crash editors picks police car sunshine coast

