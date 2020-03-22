Paraglider trapped in trees of Gold Coast forest

A "main wing failure" left this paraglider stuck in the trees of a Gold Coast Forest. Picture: 7News

A PARAGLIDER is trapped metres off the ground after a his parachute failed, causing him to become tangled and stranded in the trees of a Gold Coast forest.

Emergency services were called to Camphor Drive in Boyland, near Mt Tamborine, at around 12.20pm today, on reports of a paraglider trapped in the canopy.

It is believed the paraglider encountered a "main wing failure" and was forced to deploy his back up shoot and resulting in his entanglement.

7NEWS Gold Coast shared a video of the incident today, saying "Emergency services are on scene".

Rescue crews are currently working to bring the trapped man back to earth.

He is not believed to be injured.

