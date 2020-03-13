Parkway Drive's huge European shows 'will be affected'

METALCORE giants Parkway Drive were set to begin their biggest European shows ever, but are now in a holding pattern as coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to disrupt public life on the continent.

The Viva The Underdogs World Tour 2020, which was due to kick off with its European Revolution leg in April, has hit a snag as Europe tries to contend with the unprecedented disruption created by COVID-19.

The band has issued a statement in relation to their upcoming tour of Europe.

Set to perform from April 1-18, the band said several of their upcoming shows would be directly affected by the bans most European countries had imposed on larger events.

The announcement came over their Instagram account overnight.

"We are doing our best to assess this rapidly changing situation and our team is working tirelessly behind the scenes to find the best possible solution to this, so we can bring the biggest Parkway Drive shows in our band's history to your part of the world!" the post read.

"In the meantime, we would like to thank all of your for your messages and comments but ask you to please be patient for a few more days until we can give you more concrete information on how the 'Viva The Underdorgs' European Revolution 2020 tour will continue."

Parkway Drive are also set to tour Australia as part of the world tour in June with Hatebreed and Every Time I Die, while the Northern America tour is set to kick on August 21.

The rapidly changing situation to the COVID-19 virus has created travel chaos according to news reports after US president Trump banned travel from Europe, and Italy continued to remain in lockdown.

Closer to home the Australian Grand Prix has now been postponed signalling a further escalation of efforts to contain the virus in Australia.