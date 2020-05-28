Dolly Parton writes coronavirus-inspired song

American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has penned a new song about challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus.

US singer Dolly Parton has written a new song addressing the coronavirus crisis.

The song, "When Life Is Good Again", is about the challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus, according to US tabloid Entertainment Weekly.

"Life WILL be good again," Parton said, releasing a sneak peek of the song on Twitter.

The full song was uploaded on Parton's YouTube account.

The Grammy award-winning artist, famous for hits such as "Jolene" and "9 to 5", has been involved in various projects during the pandemic.

In early April, Parton pledged $US1 million ($A1.5 million) to Vanderbilt University Hospital for coronavirus vaccine research in her home state of Tennessee.

She also hosted the video series "Goodnight with Dolly", in which the singer read weekly bedtime stories for children.

