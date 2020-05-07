Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cardinal George Pell.
Cardinal George Pell.
News

Pell knew about abuse: inquiry

by Megan Neil
7th May 2020 10:50 AM

Cardinal George Pell knew a priest was moved because he had sexually abused children and should have done more about an unstable priest in another Victorian parish, a royal commission found.

The child abuse royal commission rejected Cardinal Pell's evidence that he was deceived and lied to by Catholic Church officials about Australia's worst pedophile priest, Gerald Ridsdale, and Melbourne parish priest Peter Searson.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Pell aware of paedophile abuse decades earlier: Report

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse findings related to Cardinal Pell's knowledge of abuse allegations while a Ballarat priest and Melbourne bishop in the 1970s and 1980s.

The findings were released on Thursday after the High Court last month overturned Cardinal Pell's child abuse convictions, although redacted versions of the two reports were initially published in December 2017.

More Stories

Show More
cardinal george pell editors picks royal commission child sex abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Light at end of tunnel for tourism operators

        premium_icon Light at end of tunnel for tourism operators

        Travel Queensland tourism operators are starting to draw up recovery plans after Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggested interstate travel could be back on the table.

        30 jobs lost after building company's shock Coast closure

        premium_icon 30 jobs lost after building company's shock Coast closure

        Business A global building products giant will close its Coast branch

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Health Premier concerned about alarming spike in assaults in homes

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught