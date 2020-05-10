PHOTOS: Stalls, crowds return to Coast country market

Yandina Country Markets were held on Saturday with many stallholders returning. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

REGULAR stallholders returned to Yandina Country Markets on Saturday for the first time in more than a month as non-essential shopping restrictions were relaxed.

Attendee Deb Harland said it was wonderful to see more stalls return to the weekly market.

During the virus pandemic fruit and veg stalls have continued to operate every Saturday, as they were considered essential shopping.

Deb and Holly Harland enjoyed the opportunity to shop at Yandina markets for non-essential items. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Ms Harland has attended the markets every week for more than 20 years.

"It was wonderful to have the usual stallholders back," she said.

"I have my favourites who I buy bits and pieces from most weeks so it was lovely to see them again."

The return to regular market stallholders attracted one of the market's bigger crowds, but she said there was a good atmosphere.

Marion Correa, Marissa Stevenson and Nicole Murrihy enjoyed the opportunity to shop at Yandina markets for non-essential items. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

"I wasn't concerned about the crowd," she said.

"Everyone just used their common sense."

"It was just good to have a bit of a sense of normality back in the community."

Popular areas were being policed at the weekend by officers on foot, in cars and on bikes from the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Maroochydore Police sergeant Grant Wilcox said officers were conducting patrols to ensure residents were social distancing.