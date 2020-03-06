Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 25-year-old pilot has had a brush with death after crashing his light plane near the Batchelor Airstrip
A 25-year-old pilot has had a brush with death after crashing his light plane near the Batchelor Airstrip
News

Pilot’s miracle escape as plane crashes after parachute drop

by WILL ZWAR
4th Mar 2020 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD pilot has had a brush with death after crashing his plane near the Batchelor Airstrip.

The pilot had just completed a parachute drop in the area about midday Saturday when his Cessna 206 crashed about 1.42km away from the Batchelor airstrip.

The pilot dragged himself from the wreckage before he was tended to by members of the parachute club, airport staff and emergency services.

The pilot suffered non-life threatening injuries to his lower right leg, arm and face and was transported to the Batchelor Health Clinic before being transported to Royal Darwin Hospital.

NT Police consulted with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Civil Aviation Safety Authority however it is understood investigations are complete.

More Stories

Show More
cessna northern territory plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        premium_icon Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        News POLICE were called after a driver went through their front window at an aged care resort in Noosaville.

        Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        premium_icon Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        News A man left with burns and serious eye injuries

        Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        premium_icon Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        News Billionaire Clive Palmer has taken aim at the corporate regulator after it...

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network