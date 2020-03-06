Menu
Light aircraft Cessna 172-RG making an emergency landing at the Gold Coast Airport this afternoon. Photo: Nine News Gold Coast
News

Plane makes emergency landing at Queensland airport

by Emily Halloran
3rd Mar 2020 2:49 PM
A LIGHT aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the Gold Coast Airport this afternoon.

The plane landed on the tarmac about 1pm after it was reported to have had "issues with its landing gear".

Emergency services were called to the scene to assist when the plane touched down.

No one was injured in the incident.

 

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Tom Curran - Curran Photography
Gold Coast Airport GM operations and service delivery Brett Curtis said: "Emergency services responded swiftly to a light aircraft which made a well-controlled emergency landing at Gold Coast Airport today.

 

No one was injured in the incident. Photo: Tom Curran - Curran Photography
"The Cessna 172-RG landed at about 1pm AEST after reporting issues with its landing gear."

Earlier, passengers boarding a flight at the Gold Coast Airport spotted black smoke coming from a site near the tarmac.

Gold Coast Airport said firefighters were conducting drills on the western side of the area, in a practice drill they regularly undertake.

airplanes airplane scare emergency landing gold coast airport

