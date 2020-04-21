Menu
Politics

PM condemns racist attacks

by Sam Clench
21st Apr 2020 3:00 PM

When asked about racist attacks on Asian Australians, Scott Morrison had a simple message.

"Stop it. That's my message. And I think that is the message of every Australian," Mr Morrison said.

"Now is a time to support each other. And I would remind everyone it was Chinese Australians in particular who provided one of the greatest defences we had in those early weeks. They were the ones who first went into self-isolation.

"It was through their care, it was through their commitment, their patience, that the country was protected in the first wave.

"So absolutely I deplore that sort of behaviour against any Australian, regardless of their religion or ethnicity or whatever it happens to be.

"We have to call that sort of thing out. It's not on."

