Prime Minister Scott Morrison has met with leaders of countries which responded quickly to the coronavirus and are now looking to exit the lockdown.
Politics

PM meets with political leaders in virus eradication fight

by Paul Osborne
7th May 2020 8:18 PM

Australia has been given a seat at the table of a select group of countries which responded quickly to the COVID-19 outbreak and are now restoring their economies to normal.

Dubbed the "First Movers COVID Group" by Austria, it also includes Denmark, Norway, Greece, the Czech Republic, Israel and Singapore.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met via videoconference with the group's leaders on Thursday night, before Friday's crucial national cabinet meeting with Australia's premiers and chief ministers.

Of the group, Greece has recorded the least cases, followed by Australia.

Austria was one of the standout nations in dealing with the virus, being one of the first countries to go into lockdown and then reverse the restrictions.

Mr Morrison has frequently hailed the work of Singapore and borrowed its idea of a mobile phone app to more effectively allow health "detectives" to trace the contacts of people who have the virus.

The prime minister has been lobbying global leaders to support a motion to go to the World Health Assembly in mid-May calling for an investigation into COVID-19, to enable a better response to future pandemics.

Originally published as PM Morrison joins club of virus champions

