Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police at Coles in New Farm as shelves are re-stocked. Picture: Andrea Macleod
Police at Coles in New Farm as shelves are re-stocked. Picture: Andrea Macleod
News

Cops police Coles as shelves restocked

by Andrea Macleod
19th Mar 2020 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were on site at Coles New Farm this morning, with officers patrolling the store as shoppers converged.

Stocks have been replenished with some out of stock items returning to the shelves that had been barren for days.

Meat and canned vegetables were back in stock, some cleaning products and laundry items had returned.

 

Source - World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins, other media

 

 

An elderly shopper is given a helping hand at Coles New Farm. Picture: Andrea Macleod
An elderly shopper is given a helping hand at Coles New Farm. Picture: Andrea Macleod

 

Unusually busy for 9am on a week day the centre was bustling with cars pouring in.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coles coronavirus editors picks panic buying

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MURDER UPDATE: Woman charged as accessory

        premium_icon MURDER UPDATE: Woman charged as accessory

        News Police are still looking for a third person of interest and a car.

        ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        premium_icon ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        News Doctors fielding so many aggressive demands for COVID-19 tests

        LOCK IT IN: Should Nambour be home to Coast's prison?

        premium_icon LOCK IT IN: Should Nambour be home to Coast's prison?

        Business A prison could form part of a bold new future for hinterland

        Tutor accused of sexual assault during massage

        premium_icon Tutor accused of sexual assault during massage

        Crime Woman laid on the massage table in her bra, singlet and underwear