EAST MACKAY: Police car rammed in hit-run. Picture: Alistair Brightman
Crime

Man charged after police car allegedly rammed in hit-run

Melanie Whiting
1st Apr 2020 6:17 PM | Updated: 2nd Apr 2020 7:32 AM
7AM THURSDAY: A MAN has been charged after a marked police car was allegedly rammed in Mackay last night.   

It will be alleged a marked police car was patrolling Illawong Drive and noticed a grey Holden Commodore in a car park with no rear registration plate.

Officers stopped behind the car, which allegedly rammed the marked police car on the front passenger side and two other vehicles parked nearby, before travelling northbound along Illawong Drive.

Police conducted patrols of the area and located the man, taking him into custody.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old Rural View man, has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a license, drive uninsured vehicle type 2 and vehicles used on roads must be registered.

He is expected to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on August 3.

The passenger of the car, a 27-year-old East Mackay man, was taken to hospital having sustained a minor knock to the head.

No police officers or members of the public were injured in the incident.

EARLIER 7.30PM: TWO men have been taken into custody and are assisting police with their inquiries. 

No charges have been laid yet.

Several police in the region were tasked with locating the vehicle involved in the hit and run earlier this evening.

It's understood no one was injured during the incident. 

INITIAL 6.15PM: A POLICE car was rammed in a hit and run incident outside the Illawong Beach Resort just before 6pm.

A QPS media spokesman said initial reports from witnesses suggested several cars had been hit by the driver of the car, believed to be a black Holden Commodore with missing plates.

The driver has not been arrested yet and investigations are continuing.

