Police looking for Good Samaritan who tackled suspect

POLICE are looking to find a Good Samaritan who tackled a suspect to the ground.

Akin Sen, 40, was stopped by the man in a Mermaid Waters park after trying to flee police.

Sen was not brought from the watchhouse when his matters were briefly mentioned in Southport Magistrates Court.

The court heard Sen was on a return to prison warrant and duty lawyer Linda Cho did not apply for bail.

Polair footage of an man who allegedly rammed a stolen vehicle into two police cars at Mermaid Waters. Photo: Queensland Police

Police are still looking for the man who coat-hangered the Sen in a take down more often seen on a rugby league field.

The ordeal started when officers patrolling through Mermaid Waters noticed an allegedly stolen white Toyota Hilux utility parked on Lakeview Boulevard about 8.30am Thursday.

In a bid to escape the four wheel drive allegedly rammed a police car and reversed into another.

Stingers were used to deflate the ute's tyres. The vehicle was soon dumped and the driver allegedly fled on foot.

The Good Samaritan, who was walking his dog across a nearby bridge, saw the man running and was able to stop him until police arrived.

Sen faces 16 charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, offences involving registration certificates, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

The matters will next be heard in court on April 2.