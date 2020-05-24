Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police nab alleged vacuum cleaner bandit

by Luke Mortimer
24th May 2020 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been charged with stealing a vacuum cleaner after a bizarre break-in at a Tweed Heads home.

Tweed Byron Police allege the 34-year-old Tregear man stole a Honda Civic sedan from Enid St at Tweed Heads.

Police believe the Sydney man then broke into a home at an undisclosed location on Wednesday and made off with cash, sunglasses, a jewellery box with items inside and a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

A Dyson vacuum cleaner was stolen from a Tweed Heads home, among other items. Police allege a Sydney man is responsible.
A Dyson vacuum cleaner was stolen from a Tweed Heads home, among other items. Police allege a Sydney man is responsible.

 

Officers launched an investigation and arrested the man at a Tweed Heads shopping centre about 2.50pm yesterday.

He has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle, aggravated breaking, entering and stealing and another charge of breaking, entering and stealing.

The man is also accused of stealing from a motor vehicle and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

He was refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court tomorrow.

Originally published as Police nab alleged vacuum cleaner bandit

break-ins crime spree vacuum cleaner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        premium_icon Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        News Scores of struggling Target stores across Australia will shut forever and 92 could be rebranded as Kmart in a major overhaul of the ailing retailer.

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        Business Up to 412,000 new jobs could be created by boosting gas alone.

        $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        premium_icon $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        News Major road and rail projects are essential to turbocharge economy

        Premier between rock and hard place on border closure

        premium_icon Premier between rock and hard place on border closure

        Opinion One wrong move could spell doom for the Queensland economy