Police release new guidelines regarding mountain biking

MOUNTAIN bike competition across the country has been suspended, however recreational riding is still considered essential.

Queensland Police has released their latest guidelines regarding the essential travel for mountain bike-related exercise.

"Pursuant to the home confinement, movement and gathering direction, a person may not leave their principal place of residence except for, and only to the extent reasonably necessary, to accomplish a permitted purpose which includes to engage in exercise," the police statement said.

"As cycling is a form of exercise, it is a permitted purpose for a person to leave their principal place of residence provided they do so to the extent reasonably necessary to engage in this exercise.

"While the direction does not state what a reasonable distance to travel would be, the distance travelled would have to be reasonably necessary to engage in the exercise."

"It is arguable that driving 190km or so (one way) from Nerang to the Sunshine Coast may be deemed not reasonably necessary to engage in exercise particularly when there would be trails closer to their residence.

"Ultimately, police officers will assess each case on its merits and use compassion and communication to ensure compliance with the direction."

"If a person is exercising they must also comply with the other conditions of the direction in relation to social distancing and the number of people who can be present."

The McEuen State Forest in Wondai remains open, however the South Burnett MTB Club has postponed all social rides until further notice.