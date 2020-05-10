Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police this afternoon responded to reports of an incident at Rockhampton Base Hospital.
Police this afternoon responded to reports of an incident at Rockhampton Base Hospital.
News

Police respond to incident at Rocky Base Hospital

kaitlyn smith
10th May 2020 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have this afternoon responded to reports of a disturbance at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

It is believed a woman who had just given birth assaulted and spat at staff and security officers on the hospital's maternity ward.

Early reports suggested the woman allegedly became aggressive after a child safety officer visited her.

The incident occurred this afternoon around 3.40pm.

It is understood doctors moved the newborn to another part of the hospital as the incident unfolded.

The situation is now believed to be under control.

It is unknown at this time whether the woman will be fined under Queensland Government's strict new laws which state a person who deliberately spits, sneezes or coughs on frontline workers will be fined up to $13,000.

queesnland health rockhampton base hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        premium_icon Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has defended a public service pay freeze amid claims from the Opposition her Government was not honest about how it would work.

        Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        premium_icon Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        Offbeat WATCH: Slithery stowaway makes surprise appearance on couple's boat

        Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        premium_icon Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        News Major bridge to be replaced in $3.8 million project

        Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        premium_icon Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        Council News Property 'must go' to the highest bidder at tonight's auction