A molotov cocktail was thrown at a police station.
Crime

Police station fire-bombed by molotov cocktail

by KASEY WILKINS
13th Jun 2020 10:49 AM
The Launceston Police Station was hit by a molotov cocktail late Friday night, with officers saying it put lives at serious risk.

About 10.50pm, the weapon was thrown into the rear car park of the station.

No one was harmed as a result of the incident and the item self-extinguished a short time later, however the building sustained smoke and fire damage.

Tasmania Police is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au.

