Police to meet with Black Lives Matter protest organisers

A protestor salutes in Martin Place during a Black Lives Matter" rally on June 02, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

TOOWOOMBA Police will meet with the organisers of a Black Lives Matter protest scheduled for tomorrow to discuss how the event can go ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions.

City Patrol Group Inspector Paul James said while he was not opposed to a peaceful protest of any kind, considerations would be required to ensure any gathering was lawful under COVID-19 restrictions.

Sunshine Coast Black Lives Matter protest:

"We have just (yesterday) met with the organisers of it, had some discussions and we'll get back to them to have a further meeting (today)," he said.

"There are a few considerations around it, along with the legality of it.

"If they don't have a permit, it could be termed an unlawful assembly.

"We do like to consult with the organisers of meetings, so that everyone can be on the same page.

"We're certainly talking about their options as to how it can happen within the guidelines."

It comes after the Sunday protest was cancelled by organisers late yesterday.

"Things have arisen this afternoon in which the event must be cancelled (mainly getting approval so it could be a lawful event as well)," they wrote on social media.

"I thank everyone for showing their support and interest."

At the time of the cancellation, there were more than 700 people considering going to it.

The protests caused an explosion of controversy on social media, with plenty questioning the legality of the gatherings considering outdoor events were limited to 20.