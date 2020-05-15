Port trade positive through pandemic

Dredging work at the Gladstone Port will create almost 40 jobs when it gets underway shortly.

TOURIST vessel movements have stopped but the Port of Gladstone has maintained positive trade results as it adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"GPC is expecting there will be impacts from this global disruption, however has managed to maintain positive trade results to date and will continue to adapt and manage the recovery phases from COVID-19," Gladstone Ports Corporation superintendent Brianna Kasper said.

"Two scheduled cruise ship visits to Gladstone earlier this year were cancelled but there has been little impact to shipping at GPC ports outside of the cruise industry," Supt Kasper said.

The impacts of the virus, she said, had led to uncertainty about the global economy and trade distributions.

"GPC continues to monitor the situation and are in continuous liaison with state and federal agencies, including chief medical officers and Australian Bio Security advices with Australian Border Force," she said.

"The port continues to make health, the safety of its workers and the wider community a top priority."

Supt Kasper said the port moved record volumes last financial year.

"GPC handled a record 124.8 million tonne (Mt) of cargo, 4.6 million tonnes higher than the 2017-18 financial year, with the Port of Gladstone surpassing Hay Point as Queensland's largest port," she said.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd chief executive Gus Stedman said the tourism body was working with the GPC to attract tourists once restrictions were lifted.

"The Gladstone marina is a very valuable asset and GAPDL are very keen to attract more yachts to the region in collaboration with the Gladstone Ports Corporation and the new marina superintendent," Mr Stedman said.

The fleet of vessels moored at the marina ferries more than 100,000 people a year to nearby islands, including Lady Musgrave, Curtis, Facing, North West, Mast Head and Heron, as well as the Swain Reefs National Park, he said.