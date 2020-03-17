Positive pandemic outcome for Gympie’s Girl Guides

Leonora Cox is starting Girls Guide online movement in the midst of the pandemic.

Leonora Cox is starting Girls Guide online movement in the midst of the pandemic.

SELF-isolation might be the coronavirus pandemic watchword, but for Leonara Cox it has created a global spark.

The Gympie Girl Guides leader has created a worldwide firestorm of excitement within the guides following the decision to stop face-to-face meetings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Cox said she first thought to host a group meeting online using Zoom video conferencing in response - but then went one step further.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Questions about Corbet's $10k donation to Curran war chest

* Q&A: How candidates will make council more transparent

"I put up a post … saying how about we have a Zoom campfire that anyone who wants to can join in."

She was "blown away" by the response.

Gem Green, co-owner of PC Place – the business helping Mrs Cox with her online movement.

"Next thing my Facebook went ballistic.

"I ended up having to leave the house because I can't not answer people, and I couldn't keep up."

And the responses highlighted the global impact of the pandemic.

Mrs Cox said guides from across the globe, including the United Kingdom, Jamaica, New Zealand and the United States hopped on-board the idea.

There are still some details to iron out, she said. But with the help of Gympie business PC Place those problems are becoming smoother - like finding a host able to manage the interest level.

Girl Guides insignia.

"With the time zones, we might have to do a couple of different ones," she said.

"Canada's 17 hours or so behind us … I don't know where it's going but that's where we're at. I only started this (Sunday) morning."

Mrs Cox hoped the first online campfire would be ignited soon.

"As soon as (PC Place owner Nick Green) works out the logistics of the technical side, I'll post something up."