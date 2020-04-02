Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has attempted to evade police on a ride-on lawnmower after breaking into a power tools shop north of Brisbane overnight.
A man has attempted to evade police on a ride-on lawnmower after breaking into a power tools shop north of Brisbane overnight.
Crime

Power tool pirate on loose after ride-on mower escape

by Nathan Edwards
2nd Apr 2020 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has escape the scene of a tool shop break-in on a stolen ride-on lawnmower.

Police responded to reports of a break-and-enter at the STHIL Garden Shed Shop on Morayfield Rd at Morayfield overnight, where they found the business' front fence partially damaged and a ride-on lawn mower missing from the property.

Police believe the thief left the scene on the lawn mower. It was found abandoned nearby sometime later.

Police are searching for the power tool pirate and are urging anyone with information to contact 131 444.

Originally published as Power tool pirate on loose after ride-on mower escape

More Stories

break-in breaking and entering crime editors picks lawn mower power tools theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Life-threatening’: Boy’s coughing joke leaves mum stunned

        premium_icon ‘Life-threatening’: Boy’s coughing joke leaves mum stunned

        News A Coast mum is calling for the younger generation to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a boy deliberately coughed in her face and laughed.

        ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        premium_icon ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        Health ‘State Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers'

        We want you for the Care Army

        We want you for the Care Army

        Community How you can help protect health of one million seniors at risk

        Booze crackdown? Not on Your Mates’ life

        premium_icon Booze crackdown? Not on Your Mates’ life

        Business Independents let the booze fly the coop amid crackdowns