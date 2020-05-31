Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Information

Premier eases COVID-19 restrictions for Queensland

by Jack McKay, The Courier-Mail
31st May 2020 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

QUEENSLANDERS will be allowed to take unlimited travel throughout all of the state from midday tomorrow.

Gatherings of up to 20 people will also be allowed from tomorrow, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced.

"This is tremendous news," she said.

The travel throughout the state includes overnight stays.

coronaviruspromo

Ms Palaszczuk said the easing of restrictions was brought forward due to the "remarkable" work the public has done in abiding by restrictions and keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low.

The Premier stood firm on the state's borders remaining closed to interstate travellers.

From midday June 12, all restaurants and cafes that have extra room beyond the four square metre rule will be allowed to cater for up to 20 people in each section of the venue.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

annastacisa palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks isolation restrictions iso restrictions travel bubble
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News Lockdown restrictions may be lifted earlier than previously thought, with the National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress.

        Back to the 'good old days' as drive-in theatre returns

        premium_icon Back to the 'good old days' as drive-in theatre returns

        News Starry Nights partners with popular pub to bring drive-in back

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        premium_icon ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        Humour NSW residents share their most compelling reasons to open the border