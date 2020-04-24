Premier in vow to free our elderly

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has threatened to name and shame "cruel" aged care homes keeping people from visiting their elderly parents.

A defiant Premier has demanded the managers of aged care homes across the state immediately lift "callous" restrictions that are keeping their residents from receiving visitors, and, in some cases, preventing them from even leaving their rooms.

The Premier's doubling-down came after a stream of complaints to her from upset Queenslanders, including from a woman who said her father was "inconsolable" after being blocked from seeing his wife who is in a home.

Another had been blocked from seeing his mother and only allowed to visit to collect her things after she passed away.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD



Ms Palaszczuk said that behaviour was in direct defiance of clear advice from the National Cabinet that there were no health reasons to keep elderly people from their loved ones.

"I think they should be named and shamed and I will be raising this issue with the National Cabinet - they need to stop defying the advice of both my government and the Federal Government," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"In Queensland some aged care homes are in lock down when there is absolutely no need or requirement for aged care homes to be in lock down.

"Families should be able to visit their loved ones - their elderly mums and dads, uncles and aunts and grandparents.

It comes after data revealed there are still five active cases of COVID-19 in the Townsville region, with no new cases in two weeks.

The Townsville Hospital and Health Service is no longer publishing localised data on cases, instead directing people the central page operated by Queensland Health.

The fifth active case in the region was reported by Queensland Health on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Townsville is 24.

