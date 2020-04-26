Premier putting unions before kids, parents: Dutton

PETER Dutton has slammed Annastacia Palaszczuk's handling of schools during the coronavirus pandemic, saying she's been "dictated to" by union bosses and not putting kids first.

The Home Affairs Minister told Sky News there was "no reason" why children should not be back at school except that unions were "able to pull the strings of the State Government".

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton has attacked Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over her handling of schools during the COVID-19 crisis. Picture Gary Ramage

"We know that the CFMEU, the teachers union and other unions have a massive say here in Queensland and at the moment that say is dominating the Premier's thinking when she should be thinking about the kids and parents," he said.

"It's very hard for a lot of parents to homeschool for a variety of reasons particularly if they're working from home trying to bring some money into the family at a very difficult stage for millions of Australians."

He called on Ms Palaszczuk to follow the lead of the Northern Territory's Labor Government, which he said had been "able to stare down the teachers union" and ensure children returned to school.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been heavily criticised for failing to “stare down the unions”. Picture: Dan Peled

"In Queensland we need to follow, I believe, the very responsible path of the Northern Territory, and Queensland has the ability to do that but not if Premier Palaszczuk is going to be dictated to by the union bosses in backroom deals," he said.

"I want her to put the kids first, not the union bosses."

Ms Palaszczuk is scheduled to hold a media conference this morning.

