Premiers' war of words over COVID-19 restrictions

The state leaders of New South Wales and Queensland have exchanged a war of words over the latter's decision to keep its borders closed.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has to date resisted calls to reopen the state's borders, which have been closed since late March, suggesting such a move could be months away.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian opposes the decision for other states to keep their borders shut.

"I've been quietly having a gibe at all of my state colleagues who have their borders shut. NSW didn't, Victoria didn't," she told Sky News.

"The sooner we can do that the better."

Ms Palaszczuk hit back this morning, saying the border will remain closed until the number of active cases in NSW decreases.

"I know how much Gladys loves her holidays in Far North Queensland. I'm sorry, Gladys, you will have to wait a little bit longer,' she said on Today.

Responding at her press conference this morning, Ms Berejiklian said it was "beyond reality".

"I think closing borders doesn't help Australia, it doesn't help any of the states and it doesn't help our population (and) it doesn't help economic activity."

She also noted it was a returned traveller who'd stayed at a Brisbane hotel for their 14-day quarantine period who brought a case of the virus into NSW last week.

"This notion that you're going to eradicate the virus from Australia completely is a little beyond reality."