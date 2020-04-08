Menu
Virginia Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Queensland Hospital.
Prince Andrew accuser tested for virus

by Shiloh Payne
8th Apr 2020 5:12 AM
PRINCE Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Cairns hospital after showing symptoms of the virus.

The 36-year-old posted a photo of herself in hospital on Twitter on Tuesday night, saying she was "so scared."

Giuffre said she was suffering from the three main symptoms, having trouble breathing, a cough and a fever.

 

 

"Getting tested for COVID-19 praying it's not positive," she wrote.

Messages of strength and well wishes poured on to the post showing support for the Cairns local, who responded to comments with thanks.

"I just hate hospitals, have had quite a few bad experiences in my time."

Giuffre has spoken openly about claims that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew from the age of 17 in 2001 and three times in total.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied her claims, his response to the allegations and his ties to Epstein resulted in him being relieved from his royal duties.

 

 

 



