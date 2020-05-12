Menu
UNKNOWN OBJECT: A Woodford Correctional Centre prision officer has ingested an foreign object.
Prisoner faces murder charge after inmate found dead

Ashley Carter
12th May 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
A PRISONER has been charged with murder over the death of another inmate at the Woodford Correctional Centre last week.

Police said in a statement this morning that a 25-year-old prisoner had been served a notice to appear for murder. 

About 4pm on Wednesday, May 6, the 37-year-old male inmate was found dead in a prison laundry. Prison staff tried to save him but he could not be revived.

The jail was locked down after the death and at least one prisoner was separated as police investigated the death, which they said appeared suspicious.

Queensland Corrective Services have provided assistance to police throughout the investigation.

Detectives from the Corrective Services Investigation Unit charged the 25-year-old man yesterday. He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 20.

It comes after another prisoner was found dead in his cell in the early hours of May 7. Authorities believe the man's wounds were self-inflicted.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
