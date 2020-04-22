Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

'Propaganda war': China accuses Australia

by Sam Clench and Alle McMahon
22nd Apr 2020 7:48 AM

 

China has accused Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton of parroting American "propaganda" in its latest spray against the Australian government.

The United States has accused China of being less than transparent about its handling of the coronavirus, and is calling for an investigation into the disease's origins. Australia is backing that idea.

In an interview with Nine last week, Mr Dutton said he didn't think such an investigation was too much to ask.

"It would certainly be demanded of us, if Australia was at the epicentre of this virus making its way into society," he said.

"I think it is incumbent upon China to answer those questions and provide the information, so that people can have clarity about exactly what happened because we don't want it to be repeated."

The Chinese embassy in Canberra was asked about Mr Dutton's comments by The Global Times, a mouthpiece for the Chinese government. It responded by accusing him of being told what to do by the US.

"It is well known that recently some people in the US, including high-level officials, have been spreading an anti-China 'information virus'. Their aim is to shift blame and deflect attention by smearing China.

"Obviously he must have also received some instructions from Washington requiring him to cooperate with the US in its propaganda war against China."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
australia china coronavirus editors picks peter dutton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regional centres’ plea as airline collapses

        premium_icon Regional centres’ plea as airline collapses

        Business The collapse of Virgin Australia will impact Queensland’s tourism sector and regional economies, with major centres pleading to maintain competition in the airline...

        Tourism’s $6.5 billion blow with fears it could get worse

        premium_icon Tourism’s $6.5 billion blow with fears it could get worse

        Travel Queensland tourism counts billion-dollar cost of COVID-19

        What school looks like for returning students

        premium_icon What school looks like for returning students

        Education Teachers, parents face unprecedented start to school today

        FREE TICKETS: Film festival reaches out to virus victims

        FREE TICKETS: Film festival reaches out to virus victims

        Your Story Covid-19 scare for Coast film boss prompts pivot to online festival