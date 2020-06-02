FRUSTRATED Gold Coast tourism operators will be joining in with state-wide protests today, as pressure continues to mount against ongoing border closures.

Businesses across the state will today be calling for some clarity for the end date for restrictions, with the current July date potentially being pushed back to September.

Talking on the Today Show this morning, Anthony Ardern of Sea World Cruises called the current situation "frustrating" for operators, with them given no assurances by the Government that can help them plan their return to trade.

"We really, really need to just know a date of when we're actually looking at opening," he said.

Joined by Gold Coast tourism staples like Aqua duck, Paradise Jet boating and Hot Air ballooning, Mr Arden revealed how Sunday's shock announcement of eased restrictions caught them off guard with preparations, and does not want that trend to continue.

"We planned we were going to start running tours up for 20 people on 13 June, and then the bombshell dropped on Sunday that we can start operating as of yesterday," he said.

"People need four, five, six weeks to plan a holiday to Queensland."

The protest, dubbed 'toot for tourism' will join in with other tourism towns across the state asking for the Premier to stop keeping frustrated tourism operators "in the dark" about a potential border opening date.

This comes as Destination Gold Coast has estimated the continued border closures past the July 10 date would potentially cost the industry an extra $500 million on top of the already devastating $4 billion losses that has already crippled the area.

Originally published as Protests as tourism operators reach breaking point