Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

PARENTS are being asked to home school their children for the first half of Term 2, unless there's no one home who can supervise their children.

Here, we ask Education Minister Grace Grace some of your questions around which children can attend school and what's expected of parents in this new age of learning.

Education Minister Grace Grace says parents need to contact their schools if they have concerns about home schooling. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously said anyone with a job is an 'essential worker'. Who is classed as an 'essential worker' who can send their children to school under this school policy?

For parents who are not required to attend their workplace, students are to complete learning and activities in their homes.

But we understand that one broad policy will not fit every unique family situation.

While it is important that the entire community does their bit to smash the curve, it is also important that schools show compassion in these unprecedented circumstances.

Parents are strongly encouraged to contact their school to discuss their options if they have any concerns at all.

Vulnerable children are allowed to attend class. Who is classed as a 'vulnerable child'?

Vulnerable children include children identified by schools or who are currently receiving services from Child Safety, including children who are subject to a child protection order, or who are subject to a youth justice order.

Principals and staff know their school communities best, and parents are strongly encouraged to talk to the school principal if they have any concerns at all.

What if I'm working from home but my job's really full-on, with conference calls all day, and I don't know how I'm meant to deliver lessons around my work?

We understand that parents may be working during the day while at home.

It's important to note that parents are not required to deliver lessons - teachers and school staff continue to be responsible for the curriculum.

For parents supervising their children, two to three hours of learning each day will usually be plenty, with a range of additional activities that may be provided to keep children engaged.

There are no set hours for supervised learning time - this could occur early in the morning, or across your work lunch break - and older children may be able to manage their own learning time.

What if one parent is an essential worker outside of the home but one parent is working from home?

If there is a parent at home who is available to supervise their child, students will complete learning and activities in their homes.

Parents are strongly encouraged to talk to the school principal if they have any concerns at all.

What if I don't have a computer, or I do, but I'm using it for my job all day?

Schools are being encouraged to loan devices like laptops or tablets to students who may not have access to them at home.

And we have worked with Telstra to secure more than 5000 SIM cards to ensure those students without internet connectivity can access online resources.

It's also important to note that curriculum is being delivered in a variety of ways.

Whilst some will be online, there are other options including hard copies of materials and televised educational programs.

You may also have other activities at home to engage your children.

Schools will communicate directly with students and their parents/carers about how they will receive learning materials.

How will schools help my child later if s/he falls behind during the pandemic because I'm not a good teacher?

Parents are not required to deliver lessons - teachers and school staff continue to be responsible for the curriculum during this time.

Principals, teachers and support staff will be working on-site at schools to deliver learning for students, and can be contacted for support as they normally would.

