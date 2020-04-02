Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Transport Workers Union has accused Qantas of putting its staff at risk of the coronavirus. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images
The Transport Workers Union has accused Qantas of putting its staff at risk of the coronavirus. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images
Health

Qantas accused of putting staff at risk

2nd Apr 2020 5:07 AM

Qantas has been accused of not doing enough to protect its workers from the coronavirus after an outbreak among baggage handlers at Adelaide Airport.

Eleven baggage handlers have now tested positive for the virus, with two further cases among family members, taking the cluster of cases to 13.

More than 100 other people related to the cluster, either fellow workers or close contacts, are also in self-isolation.

Qantas says it is working with SA Health to trace other employees who might have had contact with the baggage handlers, who will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The airline said it was also working to minimise any disruptions to customers flying in and out of Adelaide, although passenger numbers were significantly reduced due to government travel restrictions.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

In addition to enhanced cleaning measures introduced at airports and on aircraft, Qantas said it was also conducting extensive cleaning of common areas used by employees in Adelaide.

 

Anyone who has visited the airport over the past 14 days and has developed symptoms is now advised to get tested. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images
Anyone who has visited the airport over the past 14 days and has developed symptoms is now advised to get tested. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

But Transport Workers Union (TWU) branch secretary Ian Smith said there was "worrying evidence" that the virus had been allowed to spread among airport staff because of "lax systems" in place.

"We are informed that following an initial infection not enough protections were put in place to stop the spread," he said.

"This is very serious as it means Qantas allowed its workers and workers in other companies to become exposed through its own negligence."

The TWU has accused Qantas of downplaying the risk of infection to staff, and has now asked the airline to provide information and documents under workplace health and safety laws regarding the infection of the baggage handlers.

It has also contacted Adelaide Airport and SafeWork SA over the issue.

RELATED: Virgin Australia wants $1.4 billion bailout to keep flying

Premier Steven Marshall said he would be guided by expert advice. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images
Premier Steven Marshall said he would be guided by expert advice. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Health officials have so far ruled out closing down the airport completely.

"We have identified a cluster and we've moved very quickly in terms of cleaning and in terms of isolating that cluster," deputy chief public health officer Michael Cusack said on Wednesday.

"We feel confident the airport is able to continue operations."

"To be very clear, we will take our advice from the health professionals," Premier Steven Marshall added.

"Whatever advice that is, we'll put it action straight away, regardless of what it is."

The new airport cases were among 30 confirmed across SA on Wednesday, taking the state's total to 367.

Anyone who has visited the airport over the past 14 days and who has since developed symptoms is now advised to get tested and self-isolate.

Originally published as Qantas accused of putting staff at risk

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Life-threatening’: Boy’s coughing joke leaves mum stunned

        premium_icon ‘Life-threatening’: Boy’s coughing joke leaves mum stunned

        News A Coast mum is calling for the younger generation to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a boy deliberately coughed in her face and laughed.

        ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        premium_icon ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        Health ‘State Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers'

        We want you for the Care Army

        We want you for the Care Army

        Community How you can help protect health of one million seniors at risk

        Booze crackdown? Not on Your Mates’ life

        premium_icon Booze crackdown? Not on Your Mates’ life

        Business Independents let the booze fly the coop amid crackdowns