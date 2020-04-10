Mum’s quarantine Big Mac labelled ‘better than real deal’

A clever mum has revealed her recipe for a homemade Big Mac and fries. Picture: Facebook / Homemade McDonald's

A clever home cook has unveiled her 'quarantine Big Mac' - and people reckon it looks even "better than the real thing".

The savvy woman made the entire McDonald's classic, including the sesame seed buns, at home for her family.

Posting on the Homemade McDonald's Facebook group, the woman said "everyone seemed happy" with the meal - and revealed her exact recipe.

First, she used 500g of beef mince, a pinch of salt and made the patties into shape using a rolling pin.

Next, she made the Big Mac sauce with a mixture of mayonnaise, gherkin relish, garlic powder, onion powder, white wine vinegar, salt, yellow mustard and smoked paprika.

The mum is planning to recreate the McNuggets for her next attempt.

Commenting on her pics, impressed Maccies fans raved: "I would much rather eat yours than the one's from (McDonald's)."

While another said: "Are you kidding me? These are amazing! And isn't that what this is all about? Learning to make do with what we have".

MAKE A MACCA'S MCMUFFIN AT HOME

If you're more of a Sausage and Egg McMuffin fan, you're in luck - Macca's recently released the recipe for those in a coronavirus isolation to recreate at home.

The recipe is so damn simple to follow, countless people have taken to social media to share their attempts at recreating their favourite breakfast recipe from the comfort of their own homes.

And to be perfectly honest, most look pretty close to the original.

Recreated a sausage and egg #mcmuffin and feeling pretty damn pleased with myself (couldn’t get actual muffins) pic.twitter.com/YnZVRdZ2nw — Buttery Ken (@chonkieboi) March 29, 2020



To whip one up yourself, you'll need an English muffin (or six, because who will stop at one), 75g sausage meat, two eggs, a slice of American cheese and a potato.

Macca's has also been kind enough to share its exact method so you can get it right, every single time.

English muffin: Toast this until golden brown.

75g sausage meat: Season with a pinch of salt and pepper then shape into balls. Flatten into patty shapes and cook under a preheated grill for six to seven minutes on each side (or as per instructions on packaging).

Eggs : Brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan. Pour in just enough water to cover the base then bring to the boil. Crack the eggs into the rings, cover the pan and cook for two to three minutes.

American Cheese Slice: Assemble your McMuffin by layering the patty and egg on top of a slice of cheese.

Potato: To make a hash brown, grate the potato into a bowl. Mix in an egg then season with salt and pepper. Heat some oil in a pan then add a spoonful of the mix. Flatten and cook until golden brown on both sides.

