Crime

Quarantine crackdown as fines hit $1.6m

by Elise Williams
22nd Apr 2020 10:51 AM
IT WAS good news for Queenslanders yesterday as the state reported the first day of zero COVID-19 cases in over a month, however police refused to back down from stringent COVID-19 measures, as officers from across the state conducted nearly 100 compliance checks in one day.

The Queensland Police Service yesterday made a tactical decision to target all Queenslanders who were on their 10th day of mandatory quarantine in increased efforts to ensure individuals continue to do the right thing as their two week state ordered quarantine period draws to a close.

Officers checked on 94 individuals in the 24 hours to 12.01am Tuesday, while the day prior saw only 40 compliance checks take place.

Yesterday, 29 infringement notices were issued to individuals who breached public health directions under the Public Health Act, totalling over $38,000 in fines issued during the 24-hour period.

The state's accumulated income from fines since the health order was issued on March 27 sits at just under $1.65 million.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

Some Aussies are still trying to make their way into the Sunshine State, as 21 vehicles were turned around at the state's borders, while another one was refused entry into a Queensland domestic airport.

Of the 3011 people who were allowed entry into the state following thorough checks at border checkpoints, 78 were issued with a direction to quarantine.

Originally published as Quarantine crackdown as fines hit $1.6m

