Car collides with train in FNQ

A train and car have collided in Edmonton.

A train and car have collided in Edmonton.

A PASSENGER train has recommenced its journey two hours after it was hit by a car at an intersection south of Cairns.

The scene on Swallow St at Edmonton has been cleared and traffic diversions have been removed following the collision at 8.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients were assessed at the scene for minor injuries but did not want to be transported to hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

---------

EARLIER: Police are investigating how a vehicle collided with the side of a train at a level crossing south of Cairns which is fitted with emergency flashing lights.

Emergency services remain at the scene on Swallow St at Edmonton where the car collided with the Spirit of Queensland about 8.50am.

A Queensland Rail spokeswoman said there were 29 passengers, along with staff, on the train at the time.

A car has collided with the Spirit of Queensland train at a crossing in Edmonton. Picture: Supplied

MORE NEWS

Far North hotels slash prices for locals

Health boss fears virus might still be Cairns

How long free CBD parking will last

She said there were no reports of injuries to either the car or train occupants.

The train remains at the scene while investigations are carried out and the spokeswoman said there was now a delay of at least an hour to the service.

She said that particular crossing is fitted with flashing warning lights.

Some traffic diversions remain in place.

EARLIER: Emergency services are on scene after a train and car collided outside an Edmonton industrial estate.

Crews were called just before 9am to the scene on Swallow Rd.

Initial information suggests both the vehicle and train occupants have escaped injury, although paramedics are on scene assessing people.

It is understood the entrance to the industrial site and access to a road linking to White Rock are blocked.

Police are on scene directing traffic.

The Bruce Highway remains open.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Originally published as Railway crossing cleared after car collides with train south of Cairns