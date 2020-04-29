Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Up to a third of a recently discovered copse of rare macadamia forest has been destroyed by the recent Queensland bushfires.
Up to a third of a recently discovered copse of rare macadamia forest has been destroyed by the recent Queensland bushfires. Mike Knott BUN171115NUT10
Environment

Rare macadamia trees destroyed in bushfire

29th Apr 2020 11:21 AM

Up to a third of a recently discovered copse of rare macadamia forest has been destroyed by the recent Queensland bushfires.

Conservationists say the discovery of about 150 trees in 2018 had trebled the known population of the species of trees they say are as rare as the Wollemi Pine, but at least a third of the copse had burned and won't recover.

A group from the Macadamia Conservation Trust entered the secret location in the remote Bulburin rainforest on April 14 and discovered "almost all of the small Macadamia jansenii, or Mj, trees that had been touched by fire appeared to be dead".

"It appears that a low intensity fire can be enough to kill Macadamia jansenii", said retired cane farm manager and field naturalist Keith Sarnadsky, who was part of the team.

"Some of the larger plants may have died due to their own stump burning, but some now have suckers appearing. Most of the dead plants didn't appear to have an extremely hot fire around them."

The species was first recognised by the modern scientific community in 1992.

Ian McConachie, an MCT founding member, said as the tree grows in an area that is much hotter than the commercial macadamias, it likely has genes that will be used in the future to mitigate the effects of global warming.

More Stories

bushfires environment macadamia farm macadamia industry

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours and announced a crackdown on people targeting frontline workers.

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property Queensland’s new rental laws to deal with COVID-19 impacts explained

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in Queensland

        Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        premium_icon Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        Education Home schooling could last until Term 3, teachers’ union warns