Reality star’s stunning weight loss ‘secret’

Big Brother contestant Zoe George is often asked the secret to her impressive weight loss – now she has revealed what it took to achieve her goal.

Big Brother contestant Zoe George looked quite different before appearing on the reality show.

She had a goal to get her size 10 figure back after having her two children and for anyone who asks, she is quite quick to say she was "never blessed with the skinny gene", instead, she had to work at achieving her goal.

"I have been asked so many times what my 'secret' to losing all the weight is and what the trick was," George candidly said in her blog The Subtle Mummy while detailing her transformation.

She said people became curious of her weight loss journey when she posted old head shots of herself online.

"You know the ones that looked like I had run them through some warping filter but I actually hadn't," she joked.

Zoe George, 39, shared this before photo of herself.

The mother-of-two shows off her fit and strong figure after her weight loss transformation.

The Big Brother housemate revealed she tried many things that did and didn't work for her; but the biggest success was a combination of a Hypoxi machine - which she began in February 2017, attending two sessions a week for three months -and also cutting sugar.

"Hypoxi isn't cheap but I did see amazing results without even having to sweat so I do recommend it. Also when you are paying so much you are less likely to binge as it would be an extreme waste of money," she writes.

Hypoxi is a low-impact exercise machine that uses vacuums to speed up the weight loss process.

Alongside Hypoxi, she was also visiting an exercise physiologist which she said gave her "first physical kick up the butt".

"I loved loved loved being active again. I struggled with gyms before this as I lacked motivation to go and there was no one pushing me," George said.

"Now for those wondering what an exercise physiologist is, in language you'll understand it is like a PT that also had medical training. They measured my body, we spoke about my health and she tailored exercises to suit my needs."

George said every session was different which was great for someone who gets bored very easily.

She said she tried a diet plan but eventually grew frustrated and hungry by results that weren’t as high as she had hoped.

The mother-of-two went on to lose 51cms in total off various parts of her body saying while it wasn't much in the way of kilograms, "you could definitely see a difference in my size".

After a family trip to Greece she decided to join her local gym after finding a new level of motivation.

"This is going to sound silly but after my holiday I felt beautiful. I had gotten a good tan, new clothes and Greek women motivate anyone to do their hair and makeup and look good all the time," she wrote in her blog.

She said while she may never hit a 60kg weight, ‘as long as I’m happy, strong and healthy, then that’s all that matters’.

"I'm happy I got to the size I wanted in clothes and 73 kilos on me and 73 kilos on someone else can look so completely different."

"So I was looking good and people were noticing. I was great receiving that attention and it motivated me to keep going. I loved doing classes, kickboxing, Muay Thai, yoga, Zumba, you name it."

She got down to 78kg and was feeling "strong" and "fit".

Finally, having reached 73 kgs, she found stress was also contributing to the scales.

George said yoga and meditation helped with her mental struggle.

"Removing this pressure I had put on myself of 'I can't eat this and I can't eat that' had stressed me out big time," she wrote.

"I've let go of those last few kilos I was so obsessed with."

In the end - she got in those size 10 jeans.

"I'm not sure if I'll ever be in the 60s again and maybe I am curvy but as long as I'm HAPPY when I look in the mirror and I'm STRONG and HEALTHY, then that's all that matters," she said.

She also apologised to her readers for the "anticlimactic ending" regarding her journey.

"There was no secret recipe, just BE HAPPY. Laugh every day and throw away the scales." "Actually keep them in the closet so you can weigh your luggage before your next holiday. "Life is too short."

