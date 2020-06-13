Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Politics

Refugee protests kick-off in Brisbane again

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LARGE signs have been hung from the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments where protestors have begun to gather in solidarity with refugees in the building.

One sign read: "We came on the same boat but some are free and we are in prison."

"Refugees are without crime, seven years in detention," another read.

Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne

Tents and campsites remain on the corner of Walmsley St and Main St after protesters spent the night outside the building, with fears the refugees would be taken to a different location in the lead up to the demonstration.

Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne

A section of Main Street will be closed from 2pm where protesters will gather on the road.

Today's protest follows a rally on Friday that turned ugly, with activists accused of fighting, screaming and jumping on parked cars.

A man and a woman were arrested after they allegedly damaged cars during the protest.

Originally published as Refugee protests kick-off in Brisbane again

More Stories

Show More
black lives matter editors picks protests refugee protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        premium_icon Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        News The Queensland suburbs hardest hit by the economic blow of the coronavirus crisis have been revealed by exclusive new Treasury data. FIND OUT HOW YOUR AREA FARES

        Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        premium_icon Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        News The staggering cost to local businesses of border closure

        Lamborghini and lies unravel lavish lifestyle

        premium_icon Lamborghini and lies unravel lavish lifestyle

        Crime Woman finds trouble after meeting overnight Bitcoin millionaire

        ‘State of flux’: How virus has hit Coast property market

        premium_icon ‘State of flux’: How virus has hit Coast property market

        Property New report reveals the state of the region's property market