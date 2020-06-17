Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Human remains have been found in a matter police are treating as suspicious.
Human remains have been found in a matter police are treating as suspicious.
Crime

Remains found in missing person search

by Sarah McPhee
17th Jun 2020 7:30 PM

Human remains have been found in Melbourne's southeast during a search linked to a missing persons case.

Victoria Police said the discovery was made in a semirural area near Nixon Rd in Lysterfield about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

The area was already being searched by detectives from the Missing Persons Squad "as part of an ongoing investigation".

"At this stage the matter is being treated as suspicious," police said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"The exact circumstances regarding the incident are yet to be determined, however police believe it is likely to be connected to a current missing persons case."

A post-mortem will be conducted and more information will be made available after the remains have been forensically tested.

Police do not believed the remains are linked to the cases of missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, who disappeared in Victoria's high country in March, or Lakes Entrance Dale Pantic who was last seen in April 2019.

Originally published as Remains found in missing person search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        News The days are getting shorter and colder, so what better excuse to cosy up on the couch with a cuppa and the new Winter edition of QCWA Ruth magazine?

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar