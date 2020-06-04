Renewed hopes malaria drug could help beat COVID-19

The UN's World Health Organisation is resuming its trial of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to combat COVID-19 after temporarily halting research over safety concerns.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board decided there was no reason to discontinue the international trial after reviewing available data on the drug, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"The executive group received this recommendation and endorsed the continuation of all arms of solidarity trial including hydroxychloroquine," he said.

The WHO's clinical trials were suspended pending a safety review in the search for coronavirus treatments.

"On the basis of the available mortality data... the executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news briefing.

It came after the Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine acknowledged serious questions about the data used in studies they published about the potentially damaging effects of the drug to COVID-19 sufferers.

"We are issuing an expression of concern to alert readers to the fact that serious scientific questions have been brought to our attention … important scientific questions have been raised about data," the Lancet said.

And the New England Journal of Medicine stated: "Substantive concerns have been raised about the quality of the information in that database. We have asked the authors to provide evidence that the data are reliable."

Other treatments being tested, including remdesivir and an HIV combination therapy drug, were unaffected.

Dr Tedros said that to date, more than 3500 people have been recruited into the trial in 35 countries.

