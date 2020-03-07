Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Renowned Aussie musician catches virus

by Ben Graham
6th Mar 2020 10:16 AM

Respected Australian composer Brett Dean has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The 58-year-old was supposed to be leading the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra in a concert at the Adelaide Festival on Saturday night, but he came down with a sickness.

Now it has been confirmed the Brisbane-born musician has coronavirus.

His agency Intermusica said he is currently receiving treatment in hospital in Adelaide.

"Intermusica, along with Brett's publishers Boosey and Hawkes, have taken the necessary steps to inform all those who have worked with Brett in the last 14 days, further to NHS advice and SA Health.

"Our thoughts are with Brett at this difficult time and we wish him well in his recovery."

SA Health yesterday said there had been seven cases of coronavirus in South Australia, including that of a 58-year-old who arrived in Adelaide from Taiwan.

He travelled to Adelaide on Tuesday via Brisbane.

More Stories

Show More
aussie music coronavirus editors picks music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        premium_icon Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        News POLICE were called after a driver went through their front window at an aged care resort in Noosaville.

        Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        premium_icon Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        News A man left with burns and serious eye injuries

        Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        premium_icon Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        News Billionaire Clive Palmer has taken aim at the corporate regulator after it...

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network