UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

A woman died and car caught fire after a single-vehicle crash in to a tree this morning. Picture: Glen Zammit

UPDATE 4PM: POLICE are investigating whether the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree before catching fire this morning may have suffered a medical episode in the lead-up to the tragedy.

The Ipswich forensic crash unit is investigating the cause of the fatal single-vehicle crash at Glamorgan Vale just after 10am Tuesday.

Acting Inspector Donna Stewart said a 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, despite attempts from witnesses to help her.

Fatal crash on Glenmorganvale Road. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

The woman's vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Glamorgan Vale Rd, but what caused the vehicle to veer off the road remains a mystery.

A police spokesman said a witness in a following car stopped and freed the woman from the vehicle. "Police are speaking to several witnesses and the forensic crash unit is in the early stages of their investigation," Insp Stewart said.

Firefighters were also called to the scene, with crews extinguishing the blaze and searching the wreckage to confirm there were no other people involved.

Police created diversions around the crash scene as investigations continued.

EARLIER: Police have confirmed a person has died in a car accident today in the Somerset region.

Crews are still on scene at the Glamorgan Vale accident, where crews worked on a car engulfed in flames.

Traffic is unable to access Glamorgan Vale road from the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Road diversions are still in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

EARLIER: A road is blocked, with police crews on the scene, following an accident that left a car in flames and a person with critical injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Glamorgan Vale Road at 10:17am, where a patient was treated for critical injuries.

Police sources have been unable to confirm how many vehicles were involved in the incident, but have stated a car was on fire.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

On Scene News Australia is reporting the crash as a fatality.