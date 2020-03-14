Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NOT OK: Police have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it’s not OK to walk around with the toys in public.
NOT OK: Police have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it’s not OK to walk around with the toys in public.
News

Residents alarmed by man walking streets with fake gun

Lacee Froeschl
14th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have fined a man walking the streets with a gel blaster, warning others it's "not OK" to walk around with the toys.

A witness reported to the Daily an armed man walking in Minchinton St, Caloundra about 7.15am Saturday with what appeared to be a rifle.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she saw the man outside Kronks Motel on her way to work and called police.

"I rang triple-0 but someone else had already seem him as well and police were already on their way," she said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police arrived two minutes after the call but it was found to be a fake gun with a brown handle, "maybe a gel blaster".

The man was issued an infringement notice for being a public nuisance.

The spokeswoman warned people to not walk around with toys like that in public.

"People think it's OK to walk out with these toys and it scares the living daylights out of others," she said.

caloundra fake gun minchinton st police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents’ group calls out Mayor on complaints claim

        premium_icon Residents’ group calls out Mayor on complaints claim

        Council News A peak residents’ group has rejected the mayor’s claims it had lodged complaints about secrecy with state government

        Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

        premium_icon Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

        Property A century-old church, converted into a one-bedroom home, is for sale in Eumundi, is...

        10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        premium_icon 10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        News No excuses for staying at home with these 10 Things To Do ideas to entertain the...

        Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        premium_icon Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        News Kitchen fire erupts in beachside retaurant