Restrictions Lift
Restaurant collapses as COVID-19 claims $280k in bookings

by Hayden Johnson
19th May 2020 12:01 PM
AN AWARD-WINNING Noosa seafood restaurant has collapsed into liquidation after almost $300,000 in forward bookings were cancelled due to COVID-19.

River Deck Restaurant, located on the banks of the stunning Noosa River, was put into a shock liquidation on Monday.

It has been owned and managed since 2001 by husband and wife duo Geoff and Susan Baxby.

The Courier-Mail understands about $280,000 worth of forward bookings were cancelled, diminishing its cash reserves amid the ongoing closure.

Geoff and Sue Baxby (right) have owned the River Deck Restaurant in Noosa since 2001. File picture
The highly popular, high-end seafood eatery had been closed since March as COVID-19-forced lockdowns decimated hospitality and tourism businesses.

Jarvis Archer of Revive Financial has been appointed liquidator of the business.

How much is owed to creditors is under investigation.

River Deck Restaurant was last year named as the fourth-best wedding restaurant reception venue in Australia thanks to its service and stunning views of the sparkling Noosa River.

The Baxby's have been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Restaurant collapses as COVID-19 claims $280k in bookings

