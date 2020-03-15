Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A road rage incident in which one driver rammed another has ended in blows in a servo.
A road rage incident in which one driver rammed another has ended in blows in a servo.
Crime

Road rage ends in servo blue

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
15th Mar 2020 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A road rage incident in which one driver rammed another has ended in blows in a servo in Berrimah.

A 35-year-old man is accused of crashing his 4WD into a silver ute on the Stuart Hwy at 4pm yesterday.

Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the ute had four people inside including a 14-year-old girl.

The parties were known to each other.

The two vehicles then stopped at a petrol station in Berrimah where a further confrontation between the car's occupants occurred.

Senior Sergeant Tennosaar said the man was arrested at the scene and was later charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endanger serious harm, damage to property, and drive manner dangerous.

"A 36-year-old man received a head injury during the incident," she said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Police on 131444.

More Stories

Show More
crime road rage violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents’ group calls out Mayor on complaints claim

        premium_icon Residents’ group calls out Mayor on complaints claim

        Council News A peak residents’ group has rejected the mayor’s claims it had lodged complaints about secrecy with state government

        Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

        premium_icon Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

        Property A century-old church, converted into a one-bedroom home, is for sale in Eumundi, is...

        10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        premium_icon 10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        News No excuses for staying at home with these 10 Things To Do ideas to entertain the...

        Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        premium_icon Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        News Kitchen fire erupts in beachside retaurant