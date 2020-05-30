Menu
Robert Irwin has taken to social media to show off his injuries after he came off his mountain bike this morning.
Health

Robert shows off battle scars from ’massive’ crash

Matty Holdsworth
30th May 2020 2:00 PM
ROBERT Irwin has taken to social media to show off his battle scars after a "massive" mountain biking crash this morning.

Sporting some scars to his face and his arm in a sling, a smiling Robert managed to flash his pearly whites away for a selfie.

 

"Wisdom teeth healed just in time for a massive crash on my mountain bike that resulted in a separated shoulder," he posted.

It's understood Robert came off the bike about 11am and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, in a stable condition.

Fellow celebrities were quick to offer well wishes to the Wildlife Warrior.

Rove McManus wrote: "Because you're not hardcore, unless you live hardcore."

Amanda Keller wrote: "Your poor Mum."

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field wrote: "Ouch, get well mate."

Leslie Mosier wrote: "sending love and healing."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

