The toilet paper and one carat diamond ring can be yours for only US $3999.
Lifestyle

Roll of toilet paper selling for $6000

by Phoebe Loomes
18th Mar 2020 10:48 AM

A jewellery store has caught attention online by advertising a single roll of toilet paper for thousands of dollars.

The Jared jewellery store in Las Vegas in Nevada is selling the toilet paper for $US3999 ($A6186). To sweeten the strange deal, the purchaser of the roll gets a free one carat diamond ring with their toilet paper.

The deal isn't a bad one. An engagement ring with one carat of diamonds retails for between $A2999 and $A11,999 in major local retailers. The average household can make a roll of toilet paper last for five days, according to Toilet Paper History.

Toilet paper is becoming an increasingly precious commodity around the world. Picture Rohan Kelly
Australians have recently been stripping supermarkets of toilet paper and other essential items in anticipation of possible lock downs and isolation periods caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Toilet paper panic buying seen locally has gone on to spread around the world, being seen in shops in the UK and US.

In Las Vegas, Costco and Target stores have implemented purchase limits on toilet paper, water, sanitisers and paper towels as stockpiling shoppers stripped shelves of supplies, according to Las Vegas Review Journal.

Retailers in Australia have experienced nationwide shortages of toilet paper, also imposing purchase limits on customers to try and ensure supply. Despite this, supermarkets including Coles, Woolworths and Aldi have struggled to maintain their supplies, as Australians continue feverishly buying toilet paper.

Australia has now had more than 120 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The toilet paper and one carat diamond ring can be yours for only $US3999. Picture: Fabulous Las Vegas


