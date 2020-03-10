Rolling coverage: Coast guide to the toilet paper crisis

Sunshine Coast supermarkets have been stripped of toilet paper since the coronavirus broke out.

AS THE nation nervously clenches in wake of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, panicking residents are wiping Sunshine Coast supermarkets of toilet paper.

But the Sunshine Coast Daily is here with a guide as to where, or where not, you might find this now-precious comodity.

Northern-based residents are in luck with Noosa Wholesalers in Noosaville still selling plenty of stock.

Owner Dale Officer said the store was selling three pallets of toilet paper per day and was waiting for 10 on order.

"We're getting hammered, it's been non-stop havoc from 7am," Mr Officer said.

"We are expecting five pallets this afternoon and have another 10 on order. But we are waiting on suppliers.

"We hope it will last a few days but it is unprecedented, that's the problem.

"At this point in time because we're waiting on suppliers, we have limited rations supplies to one carton each."

It's understood a wholesaler, based at Warana, has plenty of supply left too.

Maroochydore's Big Top Woolworths have none left and have "no idea" when the next load is due.

Maud St IGA in Maroochydore have supply available today but are limiting it to four packs per customer.

Coles Birtinya are limiting supply to one per customer and a staff member said they had plenty as of 11.30am today.

Nambour Coles are expecting a load tonight.

Nambour and Mountain Creek Woolworths are also expecting a truck load tonight.

Woolworths at Coolum have none left from the morning rush.

Coles Coolum are expecting a truck load at 1pm but advised to "get in quick".

A staff member from Coles Caloundra said they were expecting small loads each night, but they sold out quick.

It's a similar story at Woolworths Caloundra, which is experiencing an "absolutely crazy" rush.

The store will have stock at 7am tomorrow.

A staff member at Maleny Woolworths told the Daily they were all out of toilet paper, hand sanitiser and rice with tissues at short supply.

"I feel sorry for the poor buggers at the factory working 24/7 to supply," the staff member said.