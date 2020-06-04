Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tom Hird’s season is in doubt.
Tom Hird’s season is in doubt.
AFL

Sad twist to serious Hird Jr injury

by Sam Landsberger
4th Jun 2020 2:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Essendon rookie Tom Hird has broken the navicular bone in his foot, the same crippling injury which floored legendary father James Hird in 1999.

Left-footed rising soccer star Tom Hird signed a two-year contract with the Bombers in March as a Category B rookie in a deal that thrilled the club's enormous supporter base.

But Hird, the eldest of James's three sons, was seen in a moon boot this week and scans have confirmed he is unlikely to play or train again in 2020.

"Tom will rest his foot for the next period and we will continue to monitor his progress but it will be a longer-term injury," Bombers football manager Dan Richardson said.

"It's a disappointing setback for Tom after his start with the club in recent months, and with the nature of navicular injuries, we will continue to take full caution approaching Tom's rehabilitation over the coming weeks."

 

Get your footy fix on KAYO ahead of live matches returning soon. Watch classic battles from the 60s to today, docos, news and more. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Father James Hird suffered a chronic foot problem in 1997 - the season after his Brownlow Medal triumph - and several operations failed to heal the rare injury.

Hird played just 22 games from 1997-1999 but made an emphatic return in 2000, winning the Norm Smith Medal, Anzac Day Medal and All-Australian selection in Essendon's near-perfect season.

Tom Hird had been progressing nicely since giving soccer the boot. He did not nominate for last year's national draft.

The 180cm talent had the potential to crack the A-League, but will instead spend two years developing at Tullamarine with his income excluded from the club's salary cap.

 

A devastated James Hird after suffering another foot injury in 1999.
A devastated James Hird after suffering another foot injury in 1999.

 

Hird was eligible to be signed as a Category B rookie - which are usually reserved for international players and elite sportsmen from rival codes - because he has not been listed at any football team for the past three years.

Hird has never played representative Aussie rules and trialled with soccer giant Stoke City as a 15-year-old before a recent trial in the Netherlands.

His father and former Bombers coach James Hird said he was "shocked" by his son's decision to pursue an AFL career after focusing on soccer throughout his teens.

"I think (Tom's mother) Tania and I were both pretty shocked actually that he chose to go down this path," Hird told the Working Through It podcast in April.

"He'd been going very well in his soccer, both here and overseas so we were a bit taken aback that he wanted to go down that path but he and (general manager of list and recruiting) Adrian Dodoro must have been concocting some plan without us knowing.

"Obviously now he's down that path, we're fully supportive and he's training very hard."

- with Kate Salemme

 

Originally published as Sad twist to serious Hird Jr injury

More Stories

Show More
afl essendon james hird tom hird

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld Health agrees to $68k pay rise for medical specialists

        premium_icon Qld Health agrees to $68k pay rise for medical specialists

        News The state’s medical specialists will receive increases in salary packages of up to 50 per cent in a move designed to stop them leaving the state.

        Coast woman jailed for trafficking ice

        premium_icon Coast woman jailed for trafficking ice

        News A Coast drug trafficker has been jailed, despite showing the court she was well on...

        Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        premium_icon Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        News Some of the almost 100 people killed on Queensland roads in 2020

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are winners