Arthur Taylor lays a purple wreath to commemorate his service dog who he served in Vietnam with on Anzac Day 2020.
‘Saved a lot of lives’: Veteran remembers service dog

liana walker
25th Apr 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 3:53 PM
WHILE many will have soldiers at the front of mind on Anzac Day, Vietnam veteran Arthur Taylor remembers his four legged companion Caesar.

Instead of the traditional red poppy wreath Mr Taylor placed a purple wreath at the cenotaph in Gladstone, a colour used to honour service animals.

Mr Taylor served in the 7th battalion in support company as a dog handler with Caesar in what he described as a "hectic" time.

He said the dogs were used to track within a certain distance where enemies were on the battlefield.

"(When the) dog laid down and wouldn't move any further you knew they were within about five metres, ten metres of you," Mr Taylor said.

"They saved a lot of lives, our dogs did that.

"They're well spoken about right through the battalion."

He said Caesar served four years in Vietnam.

"I took him over on the last year and we couldn't bring him home," Mr Taylor said.

"It was hard, it was like leaving a mate over there."

He said it was important to commemorate Anzac Day because it symbolised freedom.

"We remember our lost parents and our lost relatives all year, but this is one day a year where people should remember those that give everything," he said.

"That's the most important thing - and to teach these little fellas."

