Health

Schools close as new coronavirus cases diagnosed

9th Mar 2020 9:49 AM | Updated: 12:04 PM

Two more high schools in Sydney are evacuating students today and will remain closed tomorrow after three students tested positive to coronavirus.

Six new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in NSW included three Sydney school students.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Monday said two year 10 students from St Patrick's Marist College in Dundas were confirmed to have COVID-19 as well as a year 7 pupil from Willoughby Girls High School.

The year 7 student's mother has also been diagnosed with the virus.

They are among six new cases of the virus in NSW with two men in their 50s also diagnosed.

"Obviously when you have cases at a school, it is cause for concern because we want to make sure that we move as quickly as possible to require the isolation of others who might have had contact with the confirmed case," Mr Hazzard told reporters on Monday.

